Plea to construct drainage channel, relay roads

Seeking construction of drainage channels, desilting of drainage channels and relaying of damaged roads, residents submitted a petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the grievance day meeting on Tuesday

A group of residents from Kumaresan Nagar, Royal Colony and Sai Baba Colony in Thiyagaraja Nagar submitted the petition seeking construction of drainage channel and establishment of park in their area.

They said residents of these colonies situated behind Pushpalata Schools with 800 families have been struggling a lot due to water stagnation as no drainage channel had been constructed in the area. Consequently, the residents, particularly children going to their schools have to cross the stagnant water.

So, the corporation should construct drainage channels to drain the stagnant water and establish a park in the colony to avert water stagnation in future.

A group of residents from ward 55 submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water and restoration of damaged stormwater drainage. They said the garbage getting generated in their ward should be cleared at least thrice a week.

AIADMK councilor Chandrasekar of ward 28 submitted a petition urging the corporation officials to desilt the drainage channels in Tirunelveli Town Bharathi Street, Vaiyapuri Nagar and Vayal Street. As the drainage was overflowing along the streets, immediate desilting should be done, he said.

Shanmuga Subramanian from Kodeeswaran Nagar submitted a petition seeking the relaying of Santhipillaiyar Temple – Cheranmahadevi Road and Quai-De-Millet Road near Kamatchi Amman Temple which were causing accidents everyday.

Seeking action against 14 hospitals, which have reportedly constructed buildings without getting approval from the corporation, S. Ferdin of Palayamkottai submitted a petition.

Petitions were also submitted to the Mayor seeking streetlights at Sardharpuram, road in Kottaiyadi Street in Thatchanallur, culvert at Karumari Mandapam in Kurukkuthurai, ration shop building at RSA Nagar and underground drainage in Kamaraj Nagar.

Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran were present.