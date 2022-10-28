Plea to construct check dam across Vaigai river to bring water to Paravai tank

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to construct the proposed check dam across Vaigai river between Thenur and Kodimangalam to bring water to Paravai tank in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad was hearing a petition filed by A. Antonydoss of Paravai. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove Prosopis Juliflora (seemai karuvelam) in Paravai tank, construct a check dam across Vaigai river, revive the water channel from the river and bring supply to Paravai tank.

He said that Paravai tank was one of the biggest irrigation tanks in Madurai district. The natural flow of water from Vaigai river to the tank was affected following the floods in 1979. Thereafter, it was completely neglected. This resulted in Paravai tank not getting filled to its full capacity and the irrigation activities coming to a grinding halt.

Following representations made, the government earmarked ₹ 18 crore to construct a check dam across Vaigai river between Thenur and Kodimangalam to bring water to the tank by reviving the water channel. However, no progress had been made so far, he said.

If the water tank is filled to its full capacity, it will not only facilitate the revival of the agricultural activities in the area, but also improve the groundwater level in and around Paravai. The authorities should take necessary steps to construct the check dam, he said.