Plea to construct check dam across Cauvery river near Punjai Pugalur in Karur district

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking the construction of a check dam across the Cauvery river near Punjai Pugalur in Karur district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the authorities and sought response on the petition filed by M. Sundararaj of Madurai.

He complained that the failure to construct check dams and channels resulted in surplus water released from Mettur dam getting drained into the Bay of Bengal without benefiting the farmers and the general public.