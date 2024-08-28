Plea to conserve ‘Trona’ used in preparation of Siddha medicine

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State to a public interest litigation petition that sought the direction to authorities to conserve ‘Trona’ (Medicated Pooneeru / Fuller’s Earth) used in the preparation of Siddha medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justice R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the Centre and the State to the petition filed by B. Manikandan of Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district. The petitioner said that ‘Trona’ (Medicated Pooneeru / Fuller’s Earth) was found in Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga districts.

He said that there were 32 places where Medicated Pooneeru could be collected and eight of these places were in Tamil Nadu. It was one of the main ingredients used for preparing Siddha medicine. It can be found blooming over the earth on full moon days. It was used to purify and clean the raw materials required for preparing Siddha medicines, he said.

Data on ‘Fuller’s Earth’ has been stored by the Mineral Departments of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka. The locations where ‘Pooneeru’ could be found in Tamil Nadu are yet to be listed, he said, adding that if the mineral was not conserved there would be no ‘Trona’ for the preparation of Siddha medicine.

He said that in 2024, the Central Council for Research in Siddha (Ministry of AYUSH) obtained a Patent Certificate entitled process for the preparation of ‘Pooneeru’ used in Siddha medicine. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to conserve ‘Trona.’ The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.