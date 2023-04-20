ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to conserve Salvadora Persica trees in Ramanathapuram

April 20, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to conserve the ‘Salvadora Persica’ trees in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the State on the petition filed by advocate R. Manibharathi of Madurai. The petitioner said that the authorities should take steps to conserve the trees.

The trees are found in Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district. Many dental researchers and medical publications have studied the natural antibacterial properties found in the ‘Miswak’ which is extracted from the roots and branches of the tree.

However, a large number of these trees were being removed without notice. Therefore, it was necessary to safeguard these rare trees by notifying the same as a conserved area. The authorities should take necessary steps in this regard, he said.

