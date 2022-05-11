Plea to conduct gram sabha meeting afresh

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Sivaganga district administration on a public interest litigation petition that complained about the recently held gram sabha meeting in Muthur village in Sivaganga district on May 1.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and Krishnan Ramasamy ordered notice on a petition filed by K. Karuppiah of Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district. He is the President of the Agricultural Association at the village.

He complained that the gram sabha meeting was held in an improper manner. The financial report of the village had to be placed at the gram sabha meeting and resolutions passed. But it was not done so at the meeting held on May 1, he said.

As per instructions, a minimum of 100 people from the village had to participate in the gram sabha meeting. However, the meeting went ahead without the required number of people, the petitioner said.

He said the Village Vice-President and some elected councillors were also absent. However, the Village President went ahead and conducted the gram sabha meeting. Hence, the gram sabha meeting should be conducted afresh by adhering to the instructions given by the State.