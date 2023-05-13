May 13, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should immediately intervene and save the seven fishermen who have been stranded in Lakshadweep since May 6, said president P. Justin Antony of International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) here on Saturday.

In a press release, he said that seven fishermen — Sesadimai and Siluvayan from Chinnathurai village in Kanniyakumari district, Periasami from Cuddalore, Dinakaran of Villupuram, Praveenkumar and Arun Kumar from Nagapattinam and Premkumar from Madurai — had gone for deep sea fishing on April 16 from Thengapattinam harbour in a mechanised boat.

Due to heavy wind and rough weather conditions, the boat had reportedly entered the territorial waters of Lakshadweep. Charging them with a memo, the authorities had impounded the boat and their catch of about 450 kgs of fish. They have been directed to give an explanation by May 14 as they had allegedly poached within their territorial limits.

Under such circumstances, the fishermen had approached the Trust seeking help. Hence, the INFIDET had written to the Chief Minister to rescue the boat and also save the seven fishermen from Lakshadweep authorities.