May 15, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Pottaloorani villagers submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking permanent closure of two factories preparing fish oil and poultry feed from waste fish near their village as unbearable smell was reportedly emanating from these units.

In their petition, the Pottaloorani villagers said two private factories were functioning near Pottaloorani and Vadakku Kaaraseri villages that prepare fish oil and poultry feed from fishes that were unfit for human consumption. The unbearable odour emanating from the rotten fish being used in these units for making value-added products was causing breathing trouble to the residents, they said.

“We cannot breathe properly as the stinking odour causes breathing problem to children, senior citizens, patients and pregnant women. We cannot even work in the fields, even dresses put out to dry start reeking of this smell. The Collector should visit this area to personally feel the problems being faced by the villagers every minute and order the closure of these units,” said the villagers.

A group of people affiliated to anti-Sterlite organisations and the family members of some of the firing victims submitted a petition seeking the arrest of the policemen involved in the firing on the anti-Sterlite protestors and subsequently named by Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission. As promised, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should ensure their arrest and pass legislation in the Assembly ensuring the dismantling of the Sterlite Copper plant, that now remains sealed after the firing.

They also urged the Tamil Nadu Government to declare May 22, the day on which the firing took place in 2018 during the agitation that led to the killing of 13 persons, as ‘Environment Conservationists Day’ and construct a memorial for the firing victims.

A group of BJP functionaries submitted a petition seeking the closure of a liquor shop on Thenthiruppaerai – Kurangani Road. “Since the Tamil Nadu Government has announced that 500 liquor shops across the State would be closed, this shop on Thenthiruppaerai – Kurangani Road should be included in this list,” they said.

A group of farmers and representatives of various organisations submitted a petition seeking the removal of thorny bushes growing abundantly along the Tamirabharani watercourse between Marudhur check-dam and Punnaikaayal, the estuary point. As announced by Minister for Highways A.V. Velu in Tamil Nadu Assembly, the toll plaza at Vaagaikulam should be closed permanently, the petitioners said.