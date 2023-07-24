Plea to check uncontrolled felling of palmyrah trees in Thoothukudi district

July 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to the district administration to take effective steps to stop uncontrolled felling of palmyrah trees, Samaththuva Makkal Kazhagam functionaries submitted a petition here on Monday.

In the petition submitted during the weekly grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, Samaththuva Makkal Kazhagam functionaries said a few private firms in the district were indiscriminately uprooting palmyrah trees even as the State government had banned their felling. Since this illegal activity was going on for quite sometime with the connivance of a few officials, the district administration should take stringent steps against all of them, they said.

Members of Tamil Nadu Nadar Peravai, led by its Thoothukudi district president Ravi Sekar, said the public and small traders were not allowed to park their vehicles around the market near the Corporation Office housing wholesale shops selling grocery items, fruits and vegetables.

Since those visiting the market were forced to park their vehicles in the multi-level parking facility, they had to carry the purchased items in huge bags to the parking lot. Hence they should be allowed to park their vehicles near the market between 6 a.m. and 12 noon, they urged.

Members of Thoothukudi Aikkiya Viyabarigal Sangam, led by its president Anburaj, submitted a petition seeking resumption of circular services of city buses from the Old Bus Stand via W.G.C. Road, Great Cotton Road, V.E. Road, V.O.C. Market Road, Sugam Hotel and Kamaraj Vegetable Market. These services, which were stopped after ‘Smart City Mission’ works were started, should be restarted as most of the works were over, they said.

A group of people from Korampallam, Ayyanadaippu and Bharathi Nagar submitted a petition seeking regular supply of purified drinking water.

