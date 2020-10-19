Plea to check commercial use of tank water

Accusing an individual of pumping out water from an irrigation tank for commercial purposes and monetary benefits, a group of residents of Sivagnanapuram village submitted a petition in the Collector’s office here on Monday.

In the petition, the Sivagnanapuram villagers said farmers and villagers took water from Maruthaanikuttam tank for domestic and farming purposes even as a resolution passed in the gram sabha meeting says that none should take water for commercial purposes using pumps. However, an individual was pumping water from Maruthaanikuttam tank for commercial purposes despite resistance from the villagers.

“Even as the farmers are in need of water to save their standing turmeric crop, the individual, enjoying money and muscle power, takes water for commercial purposes, which should be stopped,” said Balaiah, head of Sivagnanapuram under Servaikaaranmadam village panchayat.

A group of Samaththuva Makkal Katchi cadre submitted a petition seeking early completion of the rail over bridge on Thoothukudi–Madurai Bypass Road. Since delay in construction of the bridge even after several years caused road accidents and claimed several lives, the Collector should take immediate steps.

Similarly, absence of traffic signal at the starting point of the four-way Madurai Highway beyond new bus stand caused frequent accidents. Hence, electronic signal should be installed at the point to regulate traffic and avert road accidents, the petitioners said.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam submitted a petition seeking immediate action by the Collector against installation of electric poles by windmill firms along cultivable lands in Pananchaalankurichi area without the consent of their owners. When the affected agriculturists raised objections, they were threatened by the companies with the backing of the police, they alleged.

A group of villagers from Chembur in Eral taluk submitted a petition against the move to close down the level-crossing in the village.

The petitioners said the gate was being used by the villagers to reach their places of work and the schools and the colleges. Since Southern Railway proposed to close down the gate permanently, it would force the Chembur villagers to take a circuitous route to reach their destinations. Hence, the Collector should stop the possible closure of the gate.