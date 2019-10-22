Check rise in caste atrocities in schools, says Adi Tamilar Peravai

Members of Adi Tamilar Peravai staged a protest here on Monday against rise in incidents of caste atrocities in schools.

Referring to a case where a 14-year-old scheduled caste student was assaulted by a caste Hindu boy, M. Adivaiyan, joint secretary of Adi Tamilar Peravai, said that the district administration and the police department did not take any step to address this problem. “Children often use casteist slurs against each other. This means they are clearly mirroring the attitude of their parents and adults around them,” he said.

“That the police department was firm on not permitting to stage a protest against the incident shows the level of subjugation people from the lower caste had to endure,” he said.