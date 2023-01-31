Plea to cancel stone quarry permits to save floriculture in Radhapuram taluk

January 31, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Alleging that using explosives in nearby stone quarries was affecting their farmlands and homes, farmers of Irukkanthurai in Radhapuram taluk sought cancellation of the permits given to the quarries.

They made this appeal to Collector V. Vishnu at the farmers’ grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Farmer S.P. Balakrishnan of Srirenganarayanapuram said stone was quarried even beyond 150 feet in the mines situated around Irukkanthurai village in the patta lands, mutt lands and other lands in violation of permission given to the miners. Consequently, most of the open farm wells had been remaining bone dry for the past several years affecting floriculture in this region, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

N. Subramanian, also from Srirenganarayanapuram, who had cultivated flowers and vegetables, alleged that permission had been given to a stone quarry on a mutt land near his farm without conducting public hearing and field survey. The blasting of rocks with explosives and the 300-feet-deep quarrying would seriously affect the aquifers.

“After sand mining was done indiscriminately by the government on Hanuman Nadhi riverbed, seawater intrusion virtually killed the coconut groves. Now, the 30-odd stone quarries, where stone mining has been done up to 300 feet depth, will wipe-out floriculture being done with open wells. If this continues, we’ll be forced to abandon agriculture and go to far-off places such as Mumbai for our livelihood,” he said.

Mr. Vishnu and Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi Mohamed Shabbir Alam assured the farmers that proper survey would be done in the quarries and appropriate action taken to protect farming operations.

L.T. Dhas of Peikulam appealed to the Collector to recommend to the government to declare Tirunelveli district as ‘drought-hit’ as the belied northeast monsoon had almost wiped out farming operations in most of the areas while farming operations were alive only in a few places closer to irrigation channels in the western parts of the district. P. Perumbadaiyar of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam endorsed his views.

Since Mr. Vishnu has been transferred and appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau, the farmers thanked him for having ensured better water management for irrigation during his 26-month tenure in Tirunelveli and resurrected the hitherto neglected waterbodies under his ‘Nellai Neervalam’ initiative with the active participation of public and private firms.