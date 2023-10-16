Plea to cancel licence given for stone quarrying near village in Tirunelveli

October 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of villagers from Thaathanooththu under Shankar Nagar town panchayat on the city outskirts submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday seeking cancellation of the licence given for stone quarrying near their hamlet.

“Since the explosives being used in the stone quarry poses a serious threat to the villagers besides polluting the environment and cultivable lands, permission given for stone quarrying near our village should be withdrawn,” they said.

Over 350 families resided in ward 2 of Thaathanooththu, where cattle rearing was the predominant profession of the villagers. Since the quarry operators were using “explosives above the permissible limits”, the cattle and farmers faced a serious threat from the stone splinters. Moreover, the stone pieces landing on the agricultural land were spoiling the prospects of crop cultivation.

“Another stone quarry is functioning just 500 metres away from the houses of Thaathanooththu and, hence, cracks have developed on the walls due to the vibrations triggered by the explosion in the quarry. Hence, the Collector should withdraw the permission given for both stone quarries considering the wellbeing of the people living in ward 2 of Thaathanooththu,” the petitioners further said.

Members of the National Backward Class Welfare Association, led by its State vice-president K.V. Kandasamy Yadav, submitted a petition appealing to the Tamil Nadu Government to hold caste census in the State as it was done in Bihar recently.

“If the caste census is done in a fair manner, members of different communities will get appropriate reservation in education and employment,” the petitioners said.

Members of Thamizhar Viduthalai Kalam submitted a petition appealing to the State government to give preference to the skilled and unskilled unemployed local youth in recruitment of workforce for various jobs in industries in Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Complex.

A group of fishermen from the coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli district such as Koottapuli, Perumanal, Thomaiyarpuram, Idinthakarai, Kooththenkuzhi, Uvari, Koottappanai, Kooduthaazhai, Tsunami Colony near Periyathaazhai submitted a petition to the Collector appealing to him to conduct fishermen’s grievance redressal meet every month.

Since the coastal hamlets of the district were facing sea erosion and other issues, the Collector should convene the meet every month. Besides redressing the problems of the coastal hamlets, this meeting would be of great help in popularising the welfare schemes meant for coastal communities, they said.

Members of Tamil Nadu HMS Construction Unorganised Workers’ Forum submitted a petition seeking ‘Deepavali bonus’ to the workers and to simplify procedure for getting subsidy for constructing houses.