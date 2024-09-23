GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to cancel G.O. that mandates competitive examination for candidates who cleared TET 

Published - September 23, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of 2013 Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test Qualifiers Welfare Association staging a protest in Madurai on Monday.

Members of 2013 Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test Qualifiers Welfare Association staging a protest in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Members of 2013 Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test Qualifiers Welfare Association staged a protest outside the Chief Education Officer (CEO) campus on Monday demanding cancellation of the Government Order 149 which calls for a written competitive examination for candidates who have cleared TET.  

M. Elangovan, its State Coordinator, said the competitive examination, which was introduced in 2018 by the AIADMK government, was considered a qualifying examination for those who have already cleared TET exam.  

“The competitive exam is mandated for even primary grade teachers. When we have already completed an exam in 2013 and waiting for the postings, what is the logic behind introduction of a new exam,” he said. 

DMK, which was the opposition party then, condemned the G.O. when it was announced, but after coming to power no action has been taken, he added.  

Among the total number of TET qualified candidates, about 4,000 people were in a very bad situation. While many of the TET qualified people were appointed as temporary teachers, no assurance was given for their service regularisation.  “When nothing is secure, many tend to start working in completely unrelated jobs,” he said.  

Especially, many women who had many plans about carrying on their life after clearing the TET exam, are baffled now, he said.  

