ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to ban usage of oxygen cylinders for fishing, conch diving

Published - October 23, 2024 07:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Kanava Country Boat Fishermen Association at the office of the Fisheries Department in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Members of Kanava Country Boat Fishermen Association (Thalamuthu Nagar, Siluvaipatti, Rajapalayam) on Wednesday submitted a petition with the Fisheries Department in Thoothukudi demanding a ban on usage of oxygen gas cylinders to catch fish and conch in the sea.  

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Thommai, president, said the fishermen from Threspuram village in the district were using oxygen cylinders to dive into the sea to catch fish, particularly squid (kanuva) and conch.  Usually, fishermen jump into the sea and gather conch without any mechanical assistance. Hence, only a little of them would be taken from the sea.  

“As they have started using cylinders, they almost remove all the conch from the sea. Also, as they catch plenty of fish from the deep sea, the country boat fishermen using conventional mechanism would be left with no catch,” he said.  

They also damaged coral reefs using rods to catch octopus and small fish, which usually hide in between the reefs. “When they damage the coral reefs and destroy the place where the fish hide to breed, it amounts to destroying the sea’s eco system,” he added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the government had already banned unlicensed conch divers, using of oxygen cylinders should also be banned, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US