Plea to ascertain the cause of froth and foam in Sellur tank

An environmental activist from Madurai has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the State to remove water hyacinth from the Vaigai river and to ascertain the cause of froth and foam in the Sellur tank.
A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi sought a response from the State and the Madurai Corporation in the PIL petition filed by M. Muthuselvam. The Vaigai river was the lifeline of the southern districts and it must be protected, the petitioner said.
In November last year, there were froth and foam in the Sellur tank and water hyacinth had fully grown over the Vaigai river. A representation was sent in December last year to the authorities concerned to take necessary action, he said.
Article 51 A (g) of the Constitution, which deals with fundamental duties, states that it is the duty of every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment and have compassion for living creatures. Therefore, the authorities must act swiftly to remove the water hyacinth from the Vaigai river, ascertain the cause of froth and foam in the Sellur tank and take necessary action against those responsible for the occurence, he said. The case was adjourned till January 21.
