Plea to appoint teachers in corporation middle school

Appealing to Collector K. Senthil Raj to take steps for appointing sufficient number of teachers to Sivanthakulam Corporation Middle School, the management committee members submitted a petition on Monday.

In their petition, members of Sivanthaakulam Corporation Middle School Management Committee C. Vairalakshmi, R. Karnaraj, R. Kasilingam and M. Nagaraj said the school with 990 students has only 15 permanent teachers and seven substitute teachers. While 350 students are in Classes VI to VIII, the school has only two graduate teachers to teach them.

“Hence, the management committee roped in 12 volunteers as teachers last year in a bid to tide over the scarcity. But, they did not continue during this academic year. Since the school has lesser number of teachers, which has badly affected teaching, the parents have started taking their children out of the school to admit them elsewhere. Hence, the Collector should take steps for appointing teachers in Sivanthaakulam Corporation Middle School having sufficient students’ strength,” they prayed.

Around 50 teachers, who have been appointed in the government and government-aided schools through an Arumuganeri-based non-governmental organisation submitted a petition to the Collector complaining about non disbursal of their salary for seven months.

They complained that they were appointed in the government and the government-aided schools across the district through the NGO. Since the NGO administrators had assured that the teachers appointed through the NGO would be paid up to ₹15,000 a month, they took up to ₹5 lakh from these teachers.

“But we were not given the salary and the administrator of the NGO went underground. Hence, the Collector should instruct the police to nab him and get back the deposits we have given to the NGO besides ensuring the disbursal of arrears salary,” the affected teachers said.

A group of villagers from Meenakshipatti submitted petition seeking action against the illegal mining of sand and other minerals from Konthankurichi tank to the upcoming thermal power plant in Udangudi and other buyers.

The petitioners said sand from the Konthankurichi tank is being mined beyond 10 meters and taken to the Udangudi thermal power plant and other buyers. Hence, the Collector should take action against this illicit sand mining, they appealed.

