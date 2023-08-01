HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to appoint teachers in corporation middle school

Since the school has lesser number of teachers, which has badly affected teaching, the parents have started taking their children out of the school to admit them elsewhere, said the petitioners

August 01, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The Members of School Management Committee Sivanthakulam at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday.

The Members of School Management Committee Sivanthakulam at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Appealing to Collector K. Senthil Raj to take steps for appointing sufficient number of teachers to Sivanthakulam Corporation Middle School, the management committee members submitted a petition on Monday.

In their petition, members of Sivanthaakulam Corporation Middle School Management Committee C. Vairalakshmi, R. Karnaraj, R. Kasilingam and M. Nagaraj said the school with 990 students has only 15 permanent teachers and seven substitute teachers. While 350 students are in Classes VI to VIII, the school has only two graduate teachers to teach them.

“Hence, the management committee roped in 12 volunteers as teachers last year in a bid to tide over the scarcity. But, they did not continue during this academic year. Since the school has lesser number of teachers, which has badly affected teaching, the parents have started taking their children out of the school to admit them elsewhere. Hence, the Collector should take steps for appointing teachers in Sivanthaakulam Corporation Middle School having sufficient students’ strength,” they prayed.

Around 50 teachers, who have been appointed in the government and government-aided schools through an Arumuganeri-based non-governmental organisation submitted a petition to the Collector complaining about non disbursal of their salary for seven months.

They complained that they were appointed in the government and the government-aided schools across the district through the NGO. Since the NGO administrators had assured that the teachers appointed through the NGO would be paid up to ₹15,000 a month, they took up to ₹5 lakh from these teachers.

“But we were not given the salary and the administrator of the NGO went underground. Hence, the Collector should instruct the police to nab him and get back the deposits we have given to the NGO besides ensuring the disbursal of arrears salary,” the affected teachers said.

A group of villagers from Meenakshipatti submitted petition seeking action against the illegal mining of sand and other minerals from Konthankurichi tank to the upcoming thermal power plant in Udangudi and other buyers.

The petitioners said sand from the Konthankurichi tank is being mined beyond 10 meters and taken to the Udangudi thermal power plant and other buyers. Hence, the Collector should take action against this illicit sand mining, they appealed.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.