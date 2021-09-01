Plea to appoint executive officer to temple

Alleging that the funds of Arulmigu Malayala Sastha Iyyanar Temple in Sivaganga district is being misappropriated by some trustees, a devotee has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking appointment of an executive officer to the shrine.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought a response from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The court was hearing a plea filed by U. Rengasamy of Sivaganga district.

The petitioner said the Iyyanar temple in Singampunari was at least 100 years old. In 2016, the trustees of the temple were removed from office following allegations of misappropriation of temple funds.

The present trustees of the temple too continued to misappropriate the funds. The contributions made by villagers such as jewels were not being used to adorn the deity. Even the pujas were not being performed regularly.

The villagers had on several occasions complained to HR and CE officials about it, but no action was taken. Therefore, he sought appointment of an executive officer to the temple, he said.

The case was adjourned by four weeks.