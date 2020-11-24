Plea to appoint Chairperson, members to child rights panel

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State government in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State to appoint Chairperson and members to the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR). The posts are lying vacant since January 2020.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought a response from the State government in a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Ramesh Kumar from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. He sought the appointments be made as per Section 18 of The Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

The petitioner said that the Centre had enacted The Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act in 2005 and thereby provided the constitution of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) to be established in every State.

Under these circumstances, TNCPCR was formed and functioning effectively since 2013. The main role and function of the Commission was to inspect juvenile / children’s homes / child care centres and any other such institutions. It must also inquire and take up complaints suo motu in matters relating to deprivation and violation of child rights.

The Commission also had powers to inquire into non-implementation of laws guaranteeing protection and development of children and non-compliance of policy decisions, guidelines or instructions aimed at mitigating hardships faced by children. The Commission looks into the welfare of the children and provides them relief.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, several welfare activities were affected. So the government must take steps to appoint the Chairperson and members to the Commission as expeditiously as possible, he said.