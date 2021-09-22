Plea to amend rules on qualification for PG Assistants in private schools

Madurai

22 September 2021 17:56 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking amendments to the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools Regulation Rules with regard to qualification for the post of Postgraduate Assistants in academic subjects.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response to the petition filed by the petitioner, R. Suresh Kumar of Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district. He said amendments should be made to bring it in tune with the qualification prescribed for the post of PG Assistant in academic subjects in Higher Secondary Schools by insisting Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in the same subject or equivalent for appointment to the post.

He said competent teachers were required to impart education to students and the competence of a teacher in a subject depended upon the continuous education the teacher received in that subject. A candidate with a Master’s and a Bachelor’s degree in the same subject would be more equipped to handle the subject.

The government, realising the importance of the same, had rightly amended the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education Rules. However, amendments were not carried in the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools Regulation Rules.

When the post was the same, prescribing two different qualifications for government and private schools was discriminatory and amendments had to be made to Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools Regulation Rules.