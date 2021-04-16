Plea to allow public for Chithirai festival dismissed

16 April 2021 20:52 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition that sought to permit the general public to attend the Chithirai festival on the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple premises, that will be celebrated from April 15 to April 26.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition that was filed by advocate G.D. Manikandan of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. He challenged the government order that prohibited the public participation in the Chithirai festival this year.

Advertising

Advertising

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the government had taken the decision by considering the welfare of the public, in view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps were taken to sensitise the public to follow the mandatory COVID-19 protocols to safeguard themselves. Therefore, the government order issued in this regard cannot be interfered with, the judges said and dismissed the petition.