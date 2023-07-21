ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to allot ‘mandagapadi’

July 21, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to authorities on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction for the collection of temple festival tax from people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and provide one ‘mandagapadi’ for the Aadi festival at Kamatchiamman Temple in Idayankottai village in Pudukkottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by C. Rajendran of Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district. The petitioner said that the members of the Scheduled Caste were being ignored and there was no equal representation. The court was informed that a peace committee meeting would be held.

The petitioner said that the Scheduled Caste people had made a request to the organisers for a ‘mandagapadi.’ However, the request was ignored. He said that one ‘mangagapadi’ should be allotted to the Scheduled Caste people to perform pujas and ensure equal participation. The temple festival tax should also be collected from them, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US