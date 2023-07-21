HamberMenu
Plea to allot ‘mandagapadi’

July 21, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to authorities on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction for the collection of temple festival tax from people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and provide one ‘mandagapadi’ for the Aadi festival at Kamatchiamman Temple in Idayankottai village in Pudukkottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on a petition filed by C. Rajendran of Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district. The petitioner said that the members of the Scheduled Caste were being ignored and there was no equal representation. The court was informed that a peace committee meeting would be held.

The petitioner said that the Scheduled Caste people had made a request to the organisers for a ‘mandagapadi.’ However, the request was ignored. He said that one ‘mangagapadi’ should be allotted to the Scheduled Caste people to perform pujas and ensure equal participation. The temple festival tax should also be collected from them, he said.

