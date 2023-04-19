ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to allocate 1% of GST revenue for unorganised sector labourers

April 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Confederation of Unorganised Sector  at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Union government should allocate 1% of its GST revenue for the welfare of unorganised sector labourers, said Confederation of Unorganised Sector Workers.

It submitted a petition to this effect to Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Monday. In the petition, they said the Union government should allot 1% of its GST revenue for the Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Boards while 3% of the Central and the State Budgets should be allotted for the social security of unorganised sector workers. Similarly, 1% of road tax for drivers’ welfare board and 1% of property tax for domestic helps’ welfare should be allotted. Separate welfare boards should be established for saltpan workers and garland makers. The functioning of fishermen welfare board must be improved.

 The memorandum also appealed to the State and Union governments to take effective steps to control spiralling prices of construction materials, petrol and diesel.

