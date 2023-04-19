HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to allocate 1% of GST revenue for unorganised sector labourers

April 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Confederation of Unorganised Sector  at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

Members of Confederation of Unorganised Sector  at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Union government should allocate 1% of its GST revenue for the welfare of unorganised sector labourers, said Confederation of Unorganised Sector Workers.

It submitted a petition to this effect to Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Monday. In the petition, they said the Union government should allot 1% of its GST revenue for the Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Boards while 3% of the Central and the State Budgets should be allotted for the social security of unorganised sector workers. Similarly, 1% of road tax for drivers’ welfare board and 1% of property tax for domestic helps’ welfare should be allotted. Separate welfare boards should be established for saltpan workers and garland makers. The functioning of fishermen welfare board must be improved.

 The memorandum also appealed to the State and Union governments to take effective steps to control spiralling prices of construction materials, petrol and diesel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.