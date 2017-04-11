Plea to accord proper respect to Thenur during Chithirai fest

The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday ordered notices to Madurai Collector as well as Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department officials on a public interest litigation petition which alleged that Thenur village near here was not being accorded proper respect during the annual Chithirai festival in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and N. Authinathan passed the order on the PIL petition filed S. Karthigai Kumaran of Thenur. The petitioner had sought for a series of directions to the officials including an order to hoist the temple flag at Thenur Mandapam to mark the commencement of the festival slated to begin this month.

According to an affidavit filed by him, the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam and Kallazhagar Vaigaiaatril Ezhuntharulal were the two major events conducted during the festival conducted every year during the Tamil month of Chithirai. These two events were supported by other ceremonies such as Kodiyetram, Pattabhishekam, Dikvijayam and Ethirsevai.

As per a legend, the prime object of the event related to Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai was to relieve the sage Mandooga Maharishi of his curse. The petitioner claimed that this event was originally conducted in his village Thenur before being shifted to a place near Vandiyur by King Thirumalai Nayak, the erstwhile ruler of Madurai.

Nevertheless, other rituals continued to take place in a Mandapam at Thenur and traditionally 21 gold coins were paid to the village on behalf of the temple every year. Now, the amount had been reduced to just ₹.200 per year, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the HR &CE department to enhance the quantum.

Alleging that in the recent years, the palanquin of Lord Kallazhagar was not taken around the Mandapam properly, he wanted the court to order that the palanquin should be taken around at least thrice besides taking the idol close to a pond situated near the Mandapam for the purpose of relieving the sage of his curse.

The other direction sought for by him was to print the events that take place at Thenur in the official invitation printed for the festival.