Plea to abolish new pension scheme

Virudhunagar

29 January 2021 20:43 IST

A group of government employees and teachers affiliated to Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Abolishment Movement on Friday staged a day-long hunger strike pressing to revoke new pension scheme.

The protest was led by its district coordinator K. Muniyandi, who said that the protest was staged to remind the present government that it had promised twice to repeal the CPS. “Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in 2016, announced in the well of the Assembly that her government will revoke CPS and constituted a committee to look into it. However, two years after the panel submitted its report, the State government has neither made the details of the report public nor kept its promise,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had made an election promise to do away with CPS and to re-introduce the old pension scheme, in 2016.

Stating that around six lakh employees, teachers and those in uniformed services were affected by the NPS implemented with effect from April 1, 2003, Mr. Muniyandi said that since the Tamil Nadu government was yet to give its formal assent to NPS, it had a good opportunity to abolish it.