Plea to abolish new pension scheme

A group of government employees and teachers affiliated to Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Abolishment Movement on Friday staged a day-long hunger strike pressing to revoke new pension scheme.
The protest was led by its district coordinator K. Muniyandi, who said that the protest was staged to remind the present government that it had promised twice to repeal the CPS. “Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in 2016, announced in the well of the Assembly that her government will revoke CPS and constituted a committee to look into it. However, two years after the panel submitted its report, the State government has neither made the details of the report public nor kept its promise,” he said.
Besides, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had made an election promise to do away with CPS and to re-introduce the old pension scheme, in 2016.
Stating that around six lakh employees, teachers and those in uniformed services were affected by the NPS implemented with effect from April 1, 2003, Mr. Muniyandi said that since the Tamil Nadu government was yet to give its formal assent to NPS, it had a good opportunity to abolish it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath