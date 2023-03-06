Plea seeks to protect hilly villages in Kodaikanal

March 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A resident of Thandikudi in Kodaikanal Taluk submitted a petition during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday urging the officials to take action against offenders whose works are proving disastrous to the Kodaikanal hills.

A. Ganesh Babu of Thandikudi cited that during his recent visit to Manjalparapu area in Manalur village of Athoor taluk, he learnt that rocks in the nearby mountains were being bombed nearby illegally for the past month. The material is being transported on lorries without number plates to a private estate in Kodaikanal, he alleged.

This has been greatly inconveniencing the residents and it may also result in a landslide. He charged that this disturbs the habitats of animals and paves way for them to venture into human settlements. He called for proper action against the offenders.

He also alleged that many borewells are being installed around Thandikudi village without obtaining necessary permission. He demanded the officials to take necessary steps to protect the hilly villages in Kodaikanal.