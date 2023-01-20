Plea seeks special centres for palliative care at government hospitals

January 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to establish special centres for palliative care and intensive care for terminally ill persons at government hospitals.

The petitioner, A.V. Saha of Madurai, sought a direction to the authorities to establish the centres at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur and Regional Cancer Centre at Balarengapuram Government Hospital in Madurai.

He said the centres should also be established at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi, Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital in Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to ensure that terminally ill persons got necessary palliative care.

The petitioner said private hospitals in Tamil Nadu provided palliative care for patients who could afford it. However, the poor people who were dependent on government hospitals were not able to get this treatment. Therefore, the centres should be established at these hospitals to ensure that terminally ill persons enjoyed their right to die with dignity.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a counter affidavit from the State and adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.