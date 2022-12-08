Plea seeks removal of unauthorised flagpoles, flex boards in Sivaganga district

December 08, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to remove unauthorised flagpoles, flex boards and banners carrying the images of political and communal leaders with messages from road margins and footpaths in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the State’s response to the petition filed by P. Radha Krishnan of Ilayangudi, who complained that installation of flex boards, banners, placards and temporary arches along public thoroughfares welcoming political and communal leaders had become common.

He said this caused hardship to public, and hindered vehicle and public movement. Political parties and communal organisations were regularly installing them in Sivaganga district and on several occasions this had led to political and communal disharmony.

He said he had made a representation in this regard to the authorities. But unauthorised flagpoles, flex boards and banners were not removed by the authorities, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities concerned to conduct a detailed enquiry with regard to installation of unauthorised flagpoles, flex boards and banners on road margins, footpaths and other places in the district and take appropriate steps to remove them.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.