Plea seeks removal of encroachment from waterbody

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought response from Pudukkottai district authorities on a public interest litigation petition seeking removal of encroachment from a waterbody at Alangudi in Pudukkottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought response on the petition filed by M. Rajendrasethupathy of Alangudi. The petitioner sought direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment from Periyathalkulam.

He said Periyathalkulam was one of the biggest waterbodies in the region and three villages — Senthangudi, Nagaram and Keeramangalam north — were dependent on the waterbody for agricultural activities and other basic needs.

But, the waterbody was encroached upon. The courts have repeatedly directed authorities to remove encroachment and protect them. Despite several orders, authorities were not removing the encroachment, he said.

A government order was issued in 2014 stating that encroachments would be removed by a committee within 30 days of receiving complaints. He said that he had made a representation.

But, no steps were taken, he said.