Plea seeks rehabilitation of rescued bonded child labourers 

November 22, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from the State on a petition seeking direction to the authorities to set up residential special training centres and rehabilitate rescued child bonded labourers.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice on the petition filed by K.R. Raja of Madurai. The petitioner said that steps should be taken by the authorities to set up residential training centres in order to curb child labour menace.

The rescued children should be rehabilitated. The District Child Protection Units and the Child Welfare Committees should make periodical visits and assess the progress of the rescued children, he said.

He alleged that children were being engaged in cattle rearing and construction works. The authorities should take immediate steps to curb the menace of bonded child labour. They should be provided adequate compensation, the petitioner said.

