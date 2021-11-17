Plea seeks protection of temple ponds

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain temple ponds and prevent waste materials from going into them.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought the State’s response to the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, which said those who polluted the temple ponds should be fined.

The petitioner complained that the temple ponds were not being maintained properly by the authorities. Waste was getting mixed with the water. These ponds had been polluted and had to be renovated, he said. The court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.