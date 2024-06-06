GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea seeks operation of adequate number of buses to benefit students

Published - June 06, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to enable the villagers, particularly students of Poombarai, to reach Pulagavai. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Dindigul district administration to file a report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to ensure public transport from Poombarai village to Pulagavai in Kodaikanal.

The court was hearing the petition filed by T. C. Gomathi of Dindigul district, who sought a direction to the authorities to enable the villagers, particularly students of Poombarai, to reach Pulagavai, where there is a government higher secondary school.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan took note of the instructions from the General Manager of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai), Dindigul Region, who submitted that four trips were being operated each in the mornings and evenings on the route for the benefit of the students.

However, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that it might have been a proposal. As of now, no buses were plying on the particular route in the mornings and evenings.

In order to ascertain the facts regarding the operation of the buses, the court directed the authorities to file a report and posted the matter for hearing to June 18.

