ADVERTISEMENT

Plea seeks inquiry into misuse of public money

April 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to Sivaganga district administration on a public interest litigation petition filed by former Madras High Court judge Justice A. Selvam who complained about misuse of public money in the name of projects in Pulankurichi in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice and sought response from the authorities. In his petition, Justice Selvam, a resident of Pulankurichi, complained that the authorities had misused public money to the tune of ₹12.72 lakh. He said that a detailed inquiry should be conducted and the amount recovered.

Listing out a set of projects that had been taken up, the petitioner said that roads and paver blocks had been laid on patta lands and temple lands misusing public money. The revenue records were not properly verified. Queries were also raised with the Public Information Officer of Sivaganga seeking information. However, no specific reply has been given as to under what circumstances roads were laid in patta and temple lands, he said. He sought a direction to the State to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action against the officials concerned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US