Plea seeks inquiry into misuse of public money

April 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to Sivaganga district administration on a public interest litigation petition filed by former Madras High Court judge Justice A. Selvam who complained about misuse of public money in the name of projects in Pulankurichi in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice and sought response from the authorities. In his petition, Justice Selvam, a resident of Pulankurichi, complained that the authorities had misused public money to the tune of ₹12.72 lakh. He said that a detailed inquiry should be conducted and the amount recovered.

Listing out a set of projects that had been taken up, the petitioner said that roads and paver blocks had been laid on patta lands and temple lands misusing public money. The revenue records were not properly verified. Queries were also raised with the Public Information Officer of Sivaganga seeking information. However, no specific reply has been given as to under what circumstances roads were laid in patta and temple lands, he said. He sought a direction to the State to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action against the officials concerned.

