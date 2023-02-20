ADVERTISEMENT

Plea seeks HR&CE Department to administer temple

February 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department to the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to take over the administration of the Kaliamman temple in Irumathi at Devakottai in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri sought response of the authorities to the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Karuppaiah of Irumathi village in Devakottai taluk, Sivaganga district. The petitioner said that the temple was located in his village. For rituals and temple functions, the funds were collected from the local residents. All people were worshipping the deity without any discrimination, he said.

Under such circumstances, the petitioner alleged that a few persons claiming themselves to be the administrators of the temple swindled the hundial collection and donations. The donations made were not utilised for the development of the temple, he complained.

He said that he had sent a representation to the authorities to take over the administration of the temple. However, no action was taken by the authorities in this regard. Therefore, he sought a direction to the HR and CE Department to take over the administration of the temple.

