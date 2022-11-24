Plea seeks facilities at govt. medical college hospitals upgraded

November 24, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to upgrade cardiology department at government medical college hospitals in southern districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by A. Veronica Mary of Madurai, who said the cardiology department should be upgraded with 4D echocardiography equipment and infrastructure facilities should be provided to perform percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) with stenting surgery, round the clock.

The petitioner said many people were dependent on the government hospitals for their treatment and there was a need to upgrade the infrastructure at these hospitals in the southern districts. She said she had sent a representation to the authorities in this regard, but no action had been taken so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US