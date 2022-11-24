Plea seeks facilities at govt. medical college hospitals upgraded

November 24, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to upgrade cardiology department at government medical college hospitals in southern districts.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by A. Veronica Mary of Madurai, who said the cardiology department should be upgraded with 4D echocardiography equipment and infrastructure facilities should be provided to perform percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) with stenting surgery, round the clock.

The petitioner said many people were dependent on the government hospitals for their treatment and there was a need to upgrade the infrastructure at these hospitals in the southern districts. She said she had sent a representation to the authorities in this regard, but no action had been taken so far.