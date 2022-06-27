Plea seeks DVAC action into multi crore scam

A petitioner from Madurai has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption to take action in the multi crore scam pertaining to the procurement of walkie talkie devices for fishermen, based on his representation.

The petitioner, A. Mohan of Melamadai in Madurai, said the main purpose for procurement of the walkie talkie devices for fishermen was for their welfare so that there is a communication network that enables the command centres to contact and warn the fishermen of territorial waters so that they do not cross international borders.

He said that there were irregularities in the implementation of the scheme under the previous government and many officials had swindled money. He said that he had given a complaint and a representation to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption. However, no steps have been taken in his regard, he said.

Justice K. Murali Shankar sought a response from the authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case by a week.