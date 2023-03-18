Plea seeks CBI probe into Vengaivayal incident

March 18, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State to file a report on the action taken so far on the Vengaivayal incident in Pudukkottai district. In December last year, human faeces were found floating in the overhead tank supplying drinking water to the Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought a report from the State government on March 30. The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by P. Thirumurugan of Alangudi in Pudukkottai district. He sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident at Vengaivayal.

The petitioner said Vengaivayal was a small hamlet and about 100 Scheduled Caste families were living in the village, who were mostly agricultural labourers. He said that there was an overhead water tank with a capacity of 10,000 litres to cater to the drinking water needs of the Schedule Caste people in Vengaivayal village.

In December 2022, people became sick after drinking the contaminated water and were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, the petitioner said. People inspected the overhead tank and were shocked to find that human faeces were floating in the overhead tank, he said.

The petitioner said that there also existed other forms of caste discrimination at the village. He said that the members of the Scheduled Caste were denied entry into the temple at the village and the prevalence of two tumbler system at the village.

He said that though the investigation into the Vengaivayal incident was transferred to CB-CID there was no breakthrough or progress made in the case and no action was taken against the persons involved in the incident. Therefore, there was a need to transfer the investigation into the CBI, the petitioner said and sought a direction to transfer the investigation into the case to the CBI.