Plea seeks cancellation of tender-cum-open auction

Madurai

29 September 2021 21:47 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition that alleged that a tender-cum-open auction was held in Tirunelveli district in violation of the model code of conduct.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response to the petition filed by T. Balaji Krishnaswamy of Tirunelveli, State secretary of the Advocate Wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The petitioner said elections to the rural local bodies were announced for nine districts in the State and the model code of conduct came into operation on September 13. It applied to the rural areas and the adjacent areas of the rural local bodies within a radius of five km.

Under these circumstances, the tenders that were already floated may be evaluated but not finalised without the approval of the State Election Commission. If they are not floated, then without approval they cannot be floated, he said.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s Tirunelveli Housing Unit issued a notification for a tender-cum-open auction in the last week of August of commercial plots. It was held in places such as Kulavanigarpuram, Palai and V.M. Chatram.

It was said that these places came under the Corporation limits, while for the other places, the auction was postponed. No doubt, some of these places came within the Corporation limits, but Kulavanigarpuram project site was situated close to Reddiarpatti village.

Local body election was going to be held in this village and the model code of conduct was in place. Even the project site in other areas came within the zone where the model code of conduct was in operation, the petitioner said.

He sought a direction to the State to take appropriate action against the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s Tirunelveli Unit for violation of model code of conduct and cancel the tender-cum-auction that was held on September 16.