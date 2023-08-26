Plea seeks better network connectivity in Manjolai, surrounding areas

August 26, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State and BSNL on the public interest litigation petition filed by I. Irudhayamary, a 68-year-old woman, seeking better network connectivity in Manjolai and surrounding areas in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy sought response from the authorities to the petition filed in 2020 by Irudhayamary. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to upgrade the 2G network connectivity available in Manjolai, Kakkachi, Nalumukku and Ooththu estates in the Ambasamudram region of Tirunelveli district.

The petitioner said that four generations of labourers had been residing in the estates for the past 90 years and were working in tea, cardamom, pepper and coffee plantations. Around 700 family cards had been issued by the Civil Supplies Department to the people in the region and over 2,000 labourers were working in these plantations, she said.

More than 100 children of these labourers were studying in schools, colleges and other institutions across Tirunelveli district. About 10 years ago, BSNL brought 2G cellular network to the region. Connectivity had become an issue now. People were unable to maintain proper communication with those residing outside the estates. It took more than two hours by road to reach the nearest town. The children were unable to attend online classes, the petitioner said.

The issue had to be addressed and there was a need to upgrade the network, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the State and BSNL to upgrade the network connectivity. Though a representation was made in this regard, no steps had been taken, she said.

