Plea seeks adequate infrastructure at Ramanathapuram bus stand 

November 26, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

Complaining about the dilapidated condition of the Ramanathapuram bus stand, an advocate has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to take necessary steps to improve the infrastructure at the bus stand.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response from the State on the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram who sought a direction to the authorities to improve the facilities at the bus stand for the benefit of the passengers.

The petitioner said that adequate potable drinking water facilities and toilet facilities should be made available for the passengers and it should be accessible to the differently abled passengers also. The authorities should regularly monitor the bus stand and remove the waste materials accumulating there.

Adequate seating arrangements and waiting rooms should be provided for the passengers, he said. Further, complaining about the damaged ceiling and the compound wall of the bus stand, he said that it posed a danger to the passengers. There was waterlogging during the rains, he said and sought renovation of the bus stand.

He said that the bus stand was functioning for over 30 years and required a major overhaul. The number of buses operating from the bus stand to nearby places had gradually increased and the number of tourists visiting Ramanathapuram had also increased, he said.

For the benefit of the tourists and the staff of the Transport Department adequate facilities should be provided at the Ramanathapuram bus stand, he said. The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, as no steps were taken by the authorities, he had filed the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to renovate the bus stand, the petitioner said.