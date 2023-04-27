HamberMenu
Plea seeks action against indiscriminate sand mining

The PIL plea says the sand beneath the ordinary earth is being illegally mined and sold; the officials who should protect natural resources are safeguarding those involved in this illegal activity

April 27, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petition filed in the Madras High Court Bench sought a direction for a study on the sub-soil minerals present in Pambar river in Thiruvadanai.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to take appropriate action against indiscriminate sand mining taking place in Pambar river in Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi sought response to the petition filed by S. Samathanam of Thiruvadanai. The petitioner complained that sand mining was taking place along the river course beyond the permitted limit.

He said the sand beneath the ordinary earth was being illegally mined and sold. Though this was brought to the notice of the authorities, no action had been taken so far. The officials who should protect natural resources were safeguarding those involved in this illegal activity, the petitioner said.

Licence was usually sought for the removal of earth. However, sand was extracted from the river indiscriminately. Therefore, the authorities should conduct a study on the sub-soil minerals present in the river. Also, prior to the issuance of licence to quarry, a study should be conducted on the impact on groundwater level, he said.

After the completion of the quarry operation, a survey should be conducted in the quarry site to ascertain whether excessive sand removal had taken place. If it was ascertained that quarrying beyond the permitted level had taken place, appropriate action should be taken against those involved and the erring officials, he said.

