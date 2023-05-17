ADVERTISEMENT

Plea seeks action against indiscriminate sand mining along Gundar river

May 17, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from authorities to a public interest litigation petition filed by an agriculturalist complaining of indiscriminate illegal sand mining along Gundar river in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by M. Murugan of Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner said the Gundar was an important water source for the agriculturalists and the people of the region.

He complained that huge pits were being dug along the river using heavy machinery and sand was being mined indiscriminately. This had resulted in depletion of groundwater and soil erosion. This was taking place at Kadaladi and K. Veppankulam, he said.

Due to the decreasing groundwater level, farmers were unable to carry out agricultural activities. A representation was made to the authorities to take necessary action to stop the illegal sand mining. However, no action was taken by them, he said.

Considering the damage caused to the environment, necessary steps should be taken to prevent the illegal activity and appropriate action should be taken against those involved, he said. The court posted the case to May 18.

