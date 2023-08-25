HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea seeks action against illegal sand mining in Dindigul district

August 25, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Assistant Director (Mines), Dindigul district to file a report to a petition that complained about illegal sand mining in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on the public interest litigation petition filed by J. Kanitha of Ayakudi in Palani. She complained about the indiscriminate sand mining in the district.

The petitioner said that villages including Sattapparai and Papakulam Vaikal, which fall under the jurisdiction of Ayakudi Town Panchayat were located at the foothills of the Western Ghats. These places came within the ambit of the buffer zone and were witnessing rampant illegal sand mining.

Illegal sand mining was taking place in areas such as Ponnimalai Siddhar Kovil, Meenparai, Kannimarkovil and Vannanthurai. Heavy machinery was deployed, the petitioner said. The illegal sand mining in the area had led to the depletion of the groundwater level and inflow of water from the catchment area to the Varathamanathi dam, she said.

She said that the illegal sand mining activities also posed a threat to biodiversity. The petitioner said that she had made a representation to the authorities concerned to take necessary action. However, no action was taken so far, she said and sought a direction to the authorities to stop the illegal sand mining activities and take steps to protect the environment. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.