August 25, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Assistant Director (Mines), Dindigul district to file a report to a petition that complained about illegal sand mining in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the authorities on the public interest litigation petition filed by J. Kanitha of Ayakudi in Palani. She complained about the indiscriminate sand mining in the district.

The petitioner said that villages including Sattapparai and Papakulam Vaikal, which fall under the jurisdiction of Ayakudi Town Panchayat were located at the foothills of the Western Ghats. These places came within the ambit of the buffer zone and were witnessing rampant illegal sand mining.

Illegal sand mining was taking place in areas such as Ponnimalai Siddhar Kovil, Meenparai, Kannimarkovil and Vannanthurai. Heavy machinery was deployed, the petitioner said. The illegal sand mining in the area had led to the depletion of the groundwater level and inflow of water from the catchment area to the Varathamanathi dam, she said.

She said that the illegal sand mining activities also posed a threat to biodiversity. The petitioner said that she had made a representation to the authorities concerned to take necessary action. However, no action was taken so far, she said and sought a direction to the authorities to stop the illegal sand mining activities and take steps to protect the environment. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.