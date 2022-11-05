Plea seeking removal of tree in front of house dismissed

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 05, 2022 20:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this age of environmental jurisprudence when the tree in question does not pose any safety issue, granting the relief sought will not be in public interest”, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while dismissing a petition filed by a man who sought a direction to the authorities to remove a neem tree in front of his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing a petition filed by a man from Sivaganga district who claimed that he was being put to hardship on account of the non-removal of the neem tree in front of his house. He had petitioned the Collector. The petition was forwarded to the Block Development Officer, who, in turn, forwarded it to the local body. Since no action was taken he filed the present petition.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan taking into account the fact that the petitioner in his affidavit had said that the tree was not beneficial to the public and was a hindrance, observed that even a little child knows how useful trees are to mankind.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The policy of the government is that more saplings must be planted. The petitioner on the other hand wants a tree to be cut. The tree would not have grown in a single day. The photographs indicate that it must be at least 10 years old. It was located at the end of a lane that is more a cul de sac. The petitioner has no legal right to demand that it must be cut, the judge observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app