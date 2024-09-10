Plea seeking archaeological excavation at Padiyur disposed of

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an opportunity to a petitioner who has sought an archaeological excavation at Padiyur in Dindigul district to submit relevant documents and materials to Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology so that a decision could be taken on carrying out an archaeological excavation at the site.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 by V. Narayana Moorthi of Dindigul who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take action for the excavation and scientific research at the site at Padiyur.

In a detailed status report filed in 2024, the State Department of Archaeology said that the claim of the petitioner for excavation at the site was not feasible. However, the petitioner said that there was a possibility to carry out archaeological excavation and in order to preserve heritage and culture, the vacant land can be excavated.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq observed that prima facie, the court was not accepting the contentions of the petitioner. However, considering the larger interest of the public, one more opportunity was given to the petitioner to submit relevant documents and materials available with him to the State Department of Archaeology.

The department shall examine the documents and materials, take an appropriate decision and communicate it to the petitioner. The entire exercise shall be completed as expeditiously as possible, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

